Tinubu Donates N50M To Niger State Govt To Help Combat Insecurity

Bola Tinubu

Presidential aspirant and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has donated the whopping sum of N50 million to the Niger State government to tackle insecurity in the state.

This was during a visit to the Government House in Minna where he was received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Tinubu Support Group disclosed this in a post on Facebook, saying, “Asiwaju in Minna, donates 50 million naira to the state government to support security challenges faced by the state.”

This comes days after the APC chieftain donated N50 million to the families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara State.