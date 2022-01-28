Tinubu Is Most Qualified, Marketable Choice For 2023 Presidency, Says Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the most competent successor and electable candidate for the presidency in 2023.

The governor said Tinubu’s capacity to efficiently manage people and material resources distinguishes him as the most competent candidate during the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement’s Working Committees on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu went on to say that the country needs a capable leader with progressive views to follow President Muhammadu Buhari and continue the current administration’s accomplishments.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the speaker of the house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and all members of the state executive council.

“If our country must be great, we have the responsibility to choose the leadership that will bring about true transformation across every facet of our national life. Who is that rallying figure that should lead us in this journey? The answer is deeply connected to our mission and purpose here today,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“That person must be a detribalised Nigerian and a bridge builder, who has been tested and trusted. A thinker who must sustain the legacy our current president is leaving behind. That person is the reason we are inaugurating this movement for the actualisation of his presidential ambition. That person is our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us tell the naysayers and those who are still in doubt that we are ready to work for the realisation of this ambition, because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the number one salable candidate for the president. We will preach this gospel with diligence, dedication and high sense of commitment. Asiwaju is an unfolding success story our nation deserves at this time.

“We must see ourselves in line with Asiwaju’s political ideals. To be open to all, tolerate various interests and embrace everyone. We must reflect those ideas of our leader in our utterances and actions. You cannot afford to disappoint us on this mission.”