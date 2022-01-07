Toke Makinwa Becomes Brand Ambassador For ‘Hollantex’

Toke Makinwa has been announced as brand ambassador for ‘Hollantex’.

The star is really doing so much in the industry and her hard work is definitely paying her off.

“Africa’s leading Ankara brand, @Hollantex_official it thrilled to announce the signing of the Queen of African Television @tokemakinwa as Brand Ambassadors.”

“Toke Makinwa is a glowing representation of the African woman, who remains the muse behind some of the most colourful, diverse and intricate patterns of the Hollantex fabrics.” said Thomas Fournier, Founder of Hollantex.

“We are inspired by her commitment to her craft and dedication to fashion. From the sets of Nollywood’s biggest productions to the stages of the continent’s biggest events, you can always count on her to be graceful, classy and stylish”.

Commenting on her new role as ambassador of the Hollantex brand, Toke Makinwa said “​As a true fashion enthusiast, prints have always excited me. Hollantex fabrics are vivacious, colourful and full of life, working with this brand makes me feel confident that I can truly live my best printastic life while being bold and beautiful.”

Beginning in January, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign. Follow @hollantex_official to get front row seats and receive exclusive updates about the collaboration.