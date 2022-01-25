Tonto Dikeh Loses Her Stepmother

Tonto Dikeh, a Controversial Nollywood actress, has apparently lost her stepmother, who had been her mother for nearly her whole life.

Tonto’s stepmother passed away on the 16th of January 2022, according to Instagram blogger Cutie Juls.

She hasn’t revealed the news on her Instagram page and hasn’t been active on social media in a while, although her most recent post was on January 13th.

The following was taken from the post: Actress Tonto Dikeh loses her step mom whom until her demise has been “her mother” for almost all her life. She passed away on January 16th this year. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.

See post below: