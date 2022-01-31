Tonto Dikeh Shares Cryptic Message As She Returns To Instagram

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has returned to social media after mourning her stepmother and has advised others from being like her.

She wrote on her Instagram page that one of the most destructive things she has ever done was to ignore someone’s flaws because she loves them.

READ MORE: Tonto Dikeh Renews Feud With IG dancer, Jane Mena

Advertisement

Tonto Dikeh cautioned her admirers and followers not to follow in her footsteps by warning them not to be like her.

“Don’t be me… One of the most toxic things I have ever done is ignore the bad in someone because I love them” She wrote.

See post below: