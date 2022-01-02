TV Star, Tobi Bakre, Wife Welcome Baby Boy

BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre and his beautiful wife, Anu are the latest parent in town.

The couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre.

The excited father took to Instagram to announce the good news by posting an adorable photo, which shows him bumping fists with the infant.

In his caption, he wrote:If I had to write a perfect 2021, couldn’t have written a better ending than this.I got you forever Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre. Love you son 30/12/21 in the books forever. Happy new year from me and mines.

The couple, who got married in August 2021, welcomed the child on Sunday, December 30, 2021.

See post below: