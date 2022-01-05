Twitter Removes Shatta Wale’s Tweet Where He Seemingly Admitted To ‘Engaging In Rape’

World-famous microblogging and social networking service, Twitter has removed Shatta Wale’s tweet where he seemingly admitted ‘engaging in rape’ while having a face-off with Nigerian music star, Burna Boy.

Receall that the Ghanaian singer has tweeted “Because he is a rapist, He is jealous I did same to his girl. Cuz that’s his job, R*ping jealousy”.

However, a quick check on the tweet which triggered an outcry has revealed that it’s been removed by Twitter.

A note which read “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules” was attached to it.