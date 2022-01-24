Uche Maduagwu encourages Mercy Aigbe after she showed off her new man

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reached out to his colleague, Mercy Aigbe who has been receiving heat online since on Sunday, January 23, after she shared photos of her boo, Kazim Adeoti, who is said to be married to someone else.

Uche in his post said Mercy should follow her happiness.

According to him, the people who bashed Regina Daniels for marrying Ned Nwoko are now the same people celebrating them.

See what he wrote below:

