Uche Maduwagu calls out Whitemoney over his constant visits to politicians and billionaire businessmen

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduwagu has called out Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Whitemoney over his constant visits to politicians and billionaire businessmen.

This comes after Whitemoney was spotted jubilating after getting an autographed card from former Senator Dino Melaye.

He shared a video of the encounter on his Instagram on Tuesday night, 25th January 2022.

After receiving the card, Whitemoney was heard saying that poverty would not kill him, had made it and would sleep well tonight.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu, in a post shared on his Instagram page, slammed Whitemoney for saying he has been made, unlike his colleague Laycon who had performed for Grammy.

In his word: Did he just say I am made, for getting card from a senator? Jesus wept in Enugu Dialect… Laycon performed for Grammy, yet he does not think he is made. Dear WM focus all this energy into restaurant business this year, visiting billionaires and politicians no be career.

Dear WM, every time I look at you, I see a drop of GREATNESS in you only if you will listen to the voice of wisdom… visiting BILLIONAIRES and politicians no be achievement bro, focus on restaurant business this year and all these rich and powerful men go dey queue to chop your food, you showed Nigerians a beautiful side of you in bbnaija which was cooking, in fact you fed the bbn housemate to the extent that angel begin remove all her dress and showing us all her perfect curves without dress, that great cooking skills Na wetin make you win, so why not keep winning with am?

