Umahi: APC’s Presidential Ticket Should Be Zoned To South-East For Fairness

The governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket should be assigned to the south-east for “equity and fairness.”

Umahi, who announced on Tuesday that he would run for president in 2023 as the party’s standard-bearer, spoke with Arise TV on Wednesday.

Given the “sentiment voiced by all segments of society,” the governor suggested the APC should zone its presidential ticket to the south-east “to enable the nation to move forward.”

However, Umahi stated that he “would not feel any sense of injustice” if the party does not support his or the south-east region’s ambitions.

“I’m still a new person in the APC, and whatever thing I get in terms of my desire, I will consider favour from God and leaders of the party. I will not feel any sense of injustice,” he said.

“But looking at it generally about the sentiment being expressed by all the sectors of the society and to move the nation forward and for absolute unity and peace, it’s important that equity, fairness and justice should come to be and to enable the nation move forward.

“And nobody is saying, ‘if you don’t zone it to the south-east, the nation will not move forward’, but I think that if a nation is built on equity and fairness then there is going to be progress and prosperity. So you can understand that I’m new in the house and whatever happens in terms of my desire and that of the south-east is a favour.”