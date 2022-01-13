US Based Nigerian Actress, Georgina Onuoha, Slams Senator Ademola Adeleke

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Georgina Onuoha, a Nollywood actress based in the United States, has attacked Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his colleagues for not understanding politics.

This comes after renowned journalist Dele Momodu shared a video of the senator and his friends on his Instagram page.

Sen. Ademola and his political associates, including friends, praised God at his Abuja house following the governorship screening session, according to Dele Momodu.

Georgina expressed her disapproval with the clip, claiming that the senator and his associates had no idea how to alleviate the masses’ misery and suffering.



