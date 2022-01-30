Use Culture To Solidify Peace In Plateau State – Lalong

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has asked the people of Ganawuri to use culture to help the state achieve peace and progress.

At the Ewuru Dagarang Festival of the Aten people of Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of the state, Lalong remarked on Saturday.

The governor, who was represented by Prof. Danladi Atu, the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, identified culture as the people’s unifying factor.

The governor stated that the government is developing social and economic empowerment programs to help 20,000 young people get off the streets.

He added that when launched, youths in the community should be mobilised to key into the programmes so that the empowerment would not only be economically viable but socially viable, having noticed the gap between the economic and social empowerment in the country.