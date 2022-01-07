UTME Forms Not Yet On Sale – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that no date has been set for the selling of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms for the 2022 academic year.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board’s spokesperson, announced this in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday.

He claimed that reports about the start of the sale of the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) were spread by unsavory groups in order to deceive the general public.

Also Read: NIN, Others To Delay UTME Registration, Says JAMB

“Although, the Board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application documents in due course but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.”