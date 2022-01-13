Uzodinma Places N5m Bounty On Bandits

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has promised a financial prize of N1 million and N5 million, respectively, for anyone or a group of people who can lead to the arrest of a bandit or the identification of a bandit camp.

He made the statement during a meeting with the All Progressives Congress local government, and ward leadership.

Speaking at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri, the governor challenged the party leaders to rise against the tide of insecurity, as his government has put in place measures to deal a final blow to it in the state.

He noted that the bandits must have done their worst, but have failed because his administration has been able to push “the agents of darkness away to allow light to lead.”