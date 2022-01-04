Vee Blasts Online Parents For Poke-nosing Into Her Relationship

Vee Iye, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown star, has slammed ‘shippers’ who have inquired about her supposed breakup with Neo Akpofure.

During an Instagram live session, an enraged Vee told the’shippers’ to mind their own business, stressing that she would never post anything personal on social media.

In her words: “My answer is mind your business. When I go home, are you here with me? Do you live with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? Do you watch TV with me? Noo..This is all you see. I have never come on social media to announce any part of my personal life. And it’s never going to happen now. So my advice is for you to mind your business. If everybody minds their business, life will be running smoothly. You shippers, you are in my DM, you are in my Twitter. You are in my snapchat asking me the same questions”, she said.

Watch video below: