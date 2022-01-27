Veteran Comedian, Barry Cryer, Dies At 86

Veteran comedian and writer, Barry Cryer, has died at the age of 86.
The news was made known by his family member confirming through Twitter.
“Dad was a talented comedy writer and comedian in a particularly golden vintage,” they said in a statement paying tribute.
“Incidentally he never really liked the terms ‘comedy writer’ or ‘comedian’, instead preferring hack and entertainer, and always thought the term ‘national treasure’ meant he’d just been dug up. He was, in his words, arrogant in his humility.
“He had a gift for friendship (as anyone who still has a landline will testify) and a genius for putting people at their ease. Oh yes, and he made many people laugh. A lot. Over many years.”