Veteran Juju Musician, Dayo Kujore Is Dead

Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore, has died at the age of 63.

Kujore who was among the pioneers of the Nigerian-styled musical art form is said to have died on Monday, according to his daughter, Dayo Kujore.

Circumstances surrounding the ‘Soko Extra’ crooner’s death are yet to be revealed as a formal announcement is expected to be made by the family.

His emergence on the music scene in 1991, with the album, Super Jet, commanded attention. He launched his career at a time when veterans like Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, and Sir Shina Peters were already household names.

He was about 10 years old when he started playing the guitar.

He went to become a guitarist in his church and brought fame and wealth into his family. His dexterity on the guitar earned him the nickname, Wonder Boy.

He attended the African Church Primary School and proceeded to African Church Secondary School for his post-elementary education.

From there, he attended Sabo Technical School, Ojuelegba, Lagos State, where he trained as an engineer. He had a role model in the late Prince Adekunle and was the lead guitar on the albums titled ‘Aditu Ede Adekunle Gbede’, ‘Eda Nreti Eleya’, ‘Nibo left Toluwasi’, ‘You Tell Me That You Love Me Baby’ and many more.

He also learnt how to maintain a music band and how to properly arrange music from him his role model at the time.

His first album titled ‘Ha! Jesu Mbe’ was released in 1977.

Others are ‘Elevation’, ‘Wisdom’, ‘Joy’, ‘Easy Life’, and the popular ‘Soko Xtra’.