VIDEO: I’m a victim of wife snatching, I am ready to take other peoples’ wives now that I’m rich – Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has made a blatant proclamation following his recently attained fame and wealth.

In a short video, he shared how a man slept with his wife because he was rich and popular.

The zazzu zen crooner expresses his pain towards that and he is ready to take revenge.

The star is now in money and he has threatened to sleep with people’s wives and further claimed that nothing will happen.

Translating from Yoruba dialect to English, he said:

“You don’t have money, they slept with your wife, you’re reporting instead of you to sleep with someone else’s wife. They’ve used money to sleep with my wife once, I’ll use money to sleep with someone else’s wife; nothing will happen”