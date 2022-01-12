Video Of Late Ex-Governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala Dancing Joyfully On His Last Birthday

Following the death of a former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Alao Akala on Wednesday, a video of him dancing joyfully on what appears to be his last birthday has surfaced online.

The politician’s death was confirmed on Wednesday, 12 January.

In the video that, the late, Alao Akala was pictured dancing happily with some friends and family members on his last birthday.

Recall that we reported that Akala was the Governor of Oyo State between 2007 and 2011 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before he became Governor, Alao-Akala served as the Deputy Governor of Oyo State from May 2003 to January 2006 but emerged Governor in January 2006 following the impeachment of Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

He remained in office until December 2006 when the Supreme Court reinstated Ladoja.

He was the candidate of the ADP in the 2019 Governorship election in Oyo State which was eventually won by Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Watch video below: