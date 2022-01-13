Water seller shares money he had on him with prison inmates (video)

In what will come across as a really mind-blowing development, a water seller has been spotted in a viral video sharing money he had on him with prison inmates who were in a van waiting for a traffic light.

A photographer who shared the video on Instagram, said this happened in Ajah and the water seller gave out over 70% of the money he had on him. He added that he was impressed with the act of generosity.

He wrote; “Just a few minutes at Ajah waiting for the traffic light , bottle water seller shares at least 70% of the cash on him to the immates in this Nigerian correctional service bus ,

“i have never been this impressed by such act of love and Generosity, immediately I took his phone no just so i could get his account details later , which I will share here soon (called him a couple of times he is yet to pick up”