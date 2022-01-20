We Are Advancing Whole Of Society Approach – Gen Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is advancing the whole of society approach towards addressing national security.

The CDS made this known on Wednesday in Abuja at a two-day youth and security summit themed, “Building Trust for an Improved Security Response in Nigeria,” organized by Abuja Global Shapers Community (AGSC) in collaboration with Defence Headquarters.

Gen Irabor, who was the Special Guest of honour at the event, stated that for the AFN to sustain progress as part of the larger architecture addressing security challenges, the military is currently advancing the whole-of-society approach as a means of solving these challenges.

According to a statement by Defence spokesman, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, General Irabor believes that Nigerian youths are a segment of the population that could play a pivotal role in advancing the course of national security.