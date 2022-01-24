We Need Leaders That’ll Sacrifice Personal Interests – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo argues that building a nation requires leaders from all layers of society to put aside personal interests in order to reach a consensus that ensures a win-win situation for all.

He gave a speech in Abuja over the weekend to commemorate the UFUK Dialogue Foundation’s tenth anniversary.

“A sustained and productive nationhood gives access to diverse multi-ethnic strengths and provide opportunities to gain more from being together than otherwise.

“It’s true that in the last two decades, we face severe threats to our mutual coexistence. Violent extremism in the North-East has resulted in the destruction and unfortunate loss of lives of many, banditry and kidnappings has traumatised families,” Osinbajo said.