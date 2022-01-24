We’re Alleviating Poverty Through Social Intervention – Osun Gov

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration’s many social intervention programs are aimed at alleviating poverty among the state’s citizens.

He disclosed this on Sunday in Akola village, Oriade Local Government Area of the state, during an engagement activity organized by the State Civic Engagement Centre.

He was represented by Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, who stated that his administration was committed to engendering social development by investing in people and assisting them on the path to dignity and self-sufficiency.

The governor said: “The state government, working with the federal government, has executed and facilitated nothing less than N5bn intervention funds, disbursed to thousands of people who engage in micro, small and medium enterprises, among other industrial activities.

“This is in a bid to boost their businesses and, by extension, commercial and economic activities in the state.”