What We Have Under Buhari Is A Nigeria Flowing With Blood Of Our Children -Dokpesi

According to Raymond Dokpesi, Nigeria has become a country dripping with blood of her children under President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led Federal Government, which robbed the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, of power in 2019.

Dokpesi, who chairs a technical advisory group for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid in 2023, announced this in Yola at a discussion with PDP stakeholders about the potential of Atiku running for president again in 2023.

Dokpesi further stated that, given the country’s current situation, only someone with a proven track record of performance and capacity as a unifier in the mould of Atiku would be able to shake the country out of its current state.

He said, “Now that 2023 is approaching again. Now that the economy of the country has totally collapsed, and our children cannot find employment. It is very glaring that we need somebody who is a unifier, who is very sound, who has business acumen, who himself has investment and wealth of experience and wherewithal to be able to properly lead the country out of its present quagmire like Atiku.”

Dokpesi, who noted that since 2019 when Atiku was deprived of the presidency, the country has been in trouble and in tatters.

He added that all the country has received following the outcome of that election is disunity, hunger, and poverty in the land.