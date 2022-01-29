What Will Happen To Applicants Caught Offering Bribes During Police Recruitment Exercise: Police

The Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi State Command on Saturday warned the public to be mindful of fraudsters ahead of the recruitment of Police constables, scheduled to commence in February 2022.

The Command in a statement signed by SP Ahmed Wakil, its spokesperson, urged applicants to watch out for fraudsters, who appear to be influential in the recruitment process.

“Do not allow people of questionable character to take advantage by using sweet talks and empty promises capable of duping you by dispossessing you of your valuables.



“Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force is free,” Wakil said.

He warned that, “Whoever is found wanting, including the applicants, will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.



“The police exercise is absolutely free of charge and without pecuniary obligation,” the statement read.

He assured applicants that the exercise will be transparent.

The exercise in February is part of the proposed recruitment by the federal government of additional 10,000 personnel into the Police Force