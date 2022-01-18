When We Lie To The Govt, It’s A Felony But When They Lie To Us, It Is Politics – Akon

Akon



Senegalese singer, Akon has shared his opinion on how government works.

Comparing how lies are viewed in different sections, Akon stated that when people lie to government it is felony, while when they lie to the people, it is politics.

He Tweeted;



