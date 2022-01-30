Whitemoney Disappoints Fans; Distributes Books At His Homecoming Party

Disappointed fans have accused BBNaija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze, also known as Whitemoney, of distributing notebooks at his homecoming in Ojuelegba.

Remember how the 29-year-old businessman said he was going to Ojulelegba in Lagos to celebrate his newfound fame and success with the individuals he slept under the bridge with?

However, after winning a cash award of N30 million and other incentives totaling N90 million, supporters expected more from the reality star, but were disappointed when he gave books to the crowd who had gathered to greet and celebrate him.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZVIe2nJW8j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link