Whitemoney To Visit Friends He Lived With Under Ojuelegba Bridge

The winner of the BBNAIJA Shine Ya Eye, Hazel Onou, also known as WhiteMoney, has declared on his social media profile that he plans to visit Ojuelegba on January 28, 2022.

White Money had reminisced about his days sleeping beneath the bridge while going about his everyday routines during his time in the residence.

Now that he’s famous, the reality star has recalled a place that was crucial to his personal development.

The reality star revealed that he will be returning to the area to see some old acquaintances.

