Why Electoral Bill Should Be Passed Immediately – Jega

Professor Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has encouraged the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 as soon as possible.

The bill’s passage, he believes, will go a long way toward strengthening the integrity of Nigeria’s elections.

As a result, the former INEC Chairman has advised the government to do all necessary to guarantee that the country has a new bill before the next election.

Also Read: 2023: Time Running Out For New Electoral Bill, Says INEC

Advertisement

“This country will be better off if we go into the next election with a new electoral law which will enhance the integrity of the preparations and conduct of the elections,” he said during a Townhall on the Electoral bill on Sunday.

Professor Jega pointed out that the bill contains a lot of new amendments that are crucial to the integrity of the electoral process and he believes that should be the primary focus.

Professor Jega stated that the amendments are the first in the last 12 years, and withholding assent to the bill, over a clause, would, therefore, be detrimental to INEC’s ability to adequately prepare for coming elections.