Why Jonathan Must Support Igbo Presidency In 2023 – Ohanaeze

Former President Goodluck Jonathan would face opposition from the Igbo spirit if he fails to support the election of an Igbo president in 2023, according to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, stated that the suffering Ndigbo were going through under President Muhammadu Buhari was due to the support Igbo provided Jonathan.

Jonathan allegedly met with South-South leaders on December 27 to coordinate his purported intention to run for president in 2023.

Reacting to the reported meeting, Ogbonnia in an interview with Punch NG said, “The Igbo position on Jonathan’s (alleged) presidential ambition in 2023 is that the Igbo spirit will be against him, the totality of Igbo spirit will be against him and he should realise it.

“Because he is expected to support the Igbo; a form of spiritual reciprocity, to reciprocate the Igbo kind gesture towards him.”

He added, “Whatever you see the Igbo suffered under President Buhari was as a result of the support we gave Jonathan. He should realise it. That is the Ohanaeze Ndigbo position and by extension Igbo position.”