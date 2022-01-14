‘Why My Papa No Be Dangote?’ – Tiwa Savage Laments

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian phenomenal singer, has aroused different reactions from her fans after lamenting about Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote not being her father.

Tiwa posted a photo of herself in bed on her Instagram story, indicating that she has one more meeting to attend.

The singer claims that looking for money is a difficult undertaking. So, while pleading with God for assistance, she wondered why her father wasn’t Dangote or someone similar to Dangote.

“I have one more meeting, it’s not easy looking for money oo! But why my papa no be Dangote or something like that (May his soul rest in peace though)” she wrote.

Some internet users suggested she write Dangote a letter of adoption, while others told her to be grateful for her money.