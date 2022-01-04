Wife of Femi Adebayo’s ‘slaps’ him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in a tiktok video

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has got his followers and colleagues laughing over a post on his social media page.

Actor Femi Adebayo shared a hilarious Tiktok video showing the moment his wife gave him a ”slap” after he showed interest in picking a second wife.

In the video, the actor partook in a challenge that saw people moving in the direction of what they want but end up with a slap which redirects them to the right place.

Donned in his agbada, Adebayo had the option of choosing between two wives and a wife. The actor chose two wives and as he danced under the option and moved towards it amidst cheers, he got a slap.

His wife later emerged and asked him if he wanted to marry another woman after her.

In the caption that accompanied his post, Adebayo said the video was a joke as he would never give having a second wife another thought.