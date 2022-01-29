Wife Of Popular OAP Nkubi Recalls How She Was Mocked For Marrying A Short Man

Ofoegbu Vivian Nkeiruka, wife of renowned On-Air Personality Victor Nwaogu, popularly known as Nkubi, recalls when she went to the market, and how she was mocked and shamed.

In a video broadcast on social media, she recounted the experience to her spouse.

“I got to the market and someone was now telling me.I know you.I know you from somewhere. I was now waiting to hear the place where he/she knew me. He now said, I can remember you. You got married to that short man with a big head. Like seriously. Nigerians just rest”.

