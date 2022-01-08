Wike Orders Arrest Of Illegal Refinery Operators

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the Commissioner of Police to collaborate with other security agencies, council chairmen and traditional rulers to arrest and prosecute all persons involved in illegal bunkering and operation of refineries.

Wike accused persons involved in the illegal acts of causing the black soot menace and environmental degradation endangering the health of residents.

He gave the charge at the Rivers Command dinner and award night at the Police Officers Mess, Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt.

Also Read: Stop Intimidating Father Mbaka For Praying For Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Warns Buhari, DSS

The governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, said the state government had resolved to tackle those involved in crude oil theft and refining once and for all.

Wike stated that the state was willing to provide the police and other security agencies all they need to dislodge and end the activities of such persons in Rivers.

According to the governor, “the state is prepared to fight them more than ever before.