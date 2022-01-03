Wike: This Is Not The Nigeria We Wish Ourselves, PDP Needs To Rescue This Country

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot afford to fail in 2023 because Nigerians are relying on the party to “rescue the country”.

Wike stated this on Sunday when he led a delegation of some chieftains of the party to pay a visit to Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia governor, in the latter’s country home in Umuobiakwa village.

According to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s spokesman, the governor said it is “disheartening” for Nigerians to be left to their fate in the hands of “marauding abductors and killers, who are largely unchallenged or brought to book by the federal government that controls the security apparatus”.

He expressed that what has become of Nigeria is not what many citizens wish to have as a country, adding that there is the need to reverse the current situation and only the PDP can be trusted to “rescue the country”.

“This is not the country we wish ourselves. No reasonable Nigerian will say that he is happy that as he wakes up in the morning, what you hear of is death,” he said.

“God will not forgive PDP. PDP has everything it takes to go for it now and make sure we rescue this country.”