Wizkid’s 3rd Babymama, Jada Pollock Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

With new images, Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of Nigerian artist Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has ignited pregnancy rumors.

Jada P posted photographs of herself with what looks like a protruding belly on Instagram, leading some pregnancy watchers to believe she is expecting another child.

Her adorable baby photobombed her in one of the shots, which she captioned: When your kid is forever photobombing your pictures, haha

Many Wizkid followers flooded the comment area with joy and congratulated Jada Pollock, claiming that another baby was on the way.

See post below: