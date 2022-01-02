Woli Arole Welcomes Bouncing Baby Boy

Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole has joined the fatherhood league as he announced the arrival of his baby boy.

The star took to his social media to share that the Lord has blessed him with a baby.

Arole expresses his excitement as he shared a beautiful photo of himself holding his baby boy.

He got married to his beautiful wife in 2021 and they have a child together.

Congratulations are in order as many of his fans and followers have sent their wishes.

Arole said: “There are some TESTIMONIES you can’t share wearing CLOTHE. God has blessed our family with a bouncing baby boy.

Woli Arole d latest Daddy in town. God bless you my WIFE. yemi you’re God’s gift to me.

Incase you see me dancing around today or smiling up and down, don’t ask me why oooo.I am a DADDY.”

See post below: