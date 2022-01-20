Woman bleeds from the eye after LASTMA official allegedly assaulted her

A woman recently suffered a terrible eye injury allegedly after being assaulted by a LASTMA official.

A friend of the victim shared photos of the woman on Twitter.

Advertisement

In the photos, blood is seen pouring down the woman’s face from her eye. Even after the bleeding was stemmed, the woman’s sclera still had a bright red patch.

LASTMA has responded via their official Twitter handle. They asked the Twitter user to send details of the incident so they can follow up.