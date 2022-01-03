Woman Gives Birth To Twins Born In 2021 And 2022

A woman, Fatima Madrigal conceived twins just 15 minutes apart but in different years.

The mom from California gave birth to baby boy Alfredo Antonio Trujillo at 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, Dec. 31, 2021.

Just 15 minutes later, Alfredo’s sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan 1. 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mother Madrigal said in a press release, obtained by People. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the hospital, called the uniquely timed births “one of the most memorable deliveries of my career.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” Arias said in the release. “What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

The two babies will return home with their mother and father Robert Trujillo to meet three older siblings – two girls and a boy.