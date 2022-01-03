Woman said to have birthed Davido’s second son reacts to allegations that she threw shade at Chioma Rowland

Larissa London, the mother of a boy said to be Davido’s second son, has reacted to reports that she threw shade at Chioma Rowland, the mother of Davido’s first son.

Larissa went viral last year when she welcomed a baby boy and named him Dawson which means “son of David”.

When she showed off her son’s face for the first time, she went viral again as Nigerians said he looks exactly like the singer’s other children.

Larissa recently reshared a post that Nigerians assumed was a shade at Chioma.

The post reads: “Not all relationships will lead to marriage, some will help you discover new restaurants.”

A follower asked her: “Is it true you shade Chioma by the post you made?”

Responding, Larissa said “The answer is No.”

She added that “shading is for cowards.”

Larrisa also revealed that she has two children and that 2021 for her, was all about healing.

See her posts below:

