World’s Oldest Living Person, Kane Tanaka, Turns 119

The world’s oldest living person, Kane Tanaka, has clocked 119.

Tanaka, from Japan, was born in 1903, and married a rice shop owner at the age of 19. She worked in the family store until she was 103.

Tanaka who has seen two world wars, survived the 1918 Spanish flu, seen 49 Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

She reached the 119-year milestone on Sunday, January 2, according to a Twitter post published by her great-granddaughter, Junko Tanaka.



“Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) reached 119 years of age,” Junko tweeted, with a photograph of her great-grandmother, whom she saw in December.

“I hope you’ll continue to live life cheerfully and to the fullest.” she added 1

Junko also shared a photo on Twitter of two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles that Tanaka was given for her birthday, the labels personalized with her name and age.



“Birthday gift 1: Introducing the presents received for Kane’s birthday. Really appreciate this gift. Coca-Cola company made a commemorative birthday bottle. It seems (Kane) is still drinking Coca-Cola as usual,” Junko tweeted.

“I might be biased because I’m related to her but I think it’s kind of amazing — I wanted to share that with the world and for people to feel inspired and to feel her joy,” Junko said.

She lives in a nursing home in Fukuoka prefecture. Her family said she keeps her mind and body engaged by doing math, and remaining curious.

In 2019 she was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest living person.