Yomi Fabiyi Blasted For Staging Publicity Stunt With Baba Suwe’s Grave

On his return to Nigeria, Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi was ridiculed on social media for invading the grave of late comedy actor Baba Suwe with four camerapersons.

Yomi, who shared a video of the visit on Instagram, stated that upon his return to the country, he made it a point to pay his respects to Baba Suwe by visiting his grave and offering prayers.

READ ALSO: ‘I Do Not Wish You Dead; I Still Care About You,’ Yomi Fabiyi Tells Iyabo Ojo

He expressed his condolences to the late actor’s family and said that Baba Suwe would never be forgotten.

Many netizens responded negatively to Yomi Fabiyi’s visit to the grave, with four cameramen wondering if he was filming a movie or staging a PR stunt.

Others urged him to assist the family in constructing an appropriate and dignified grave rather than placing a wreath there.

See post below: