‘You Can’t Win Ekiti Governorship Poll’ — PDP Groups Tackle Ayu Over Primary Election

Two factions inside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Ekiti Political Intervention Coalition and Concerned Delegates and Party Members, have expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s primary election in the state.

Former Ekiti PDP chairman Bisi Kolawole was elected as the party’s governorship candidate on Wednesday, defeating ex-governor Segun Oni and former deputy governor Kolapo Olusola.

The groups stated in a statement on Friday that the party’s national leader, Iyorchia Ayu, should expect his first loss in the state governorship election because the process for selecting Kolawole was not transparent.

They claimed that the appearance of Kolawole was planned by Ayo Fayose, the previous governor of Ekiti, in collaboration with Kayode Fayemi, the incumbent governor, to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the election.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear to chairman Iyorchia Ayu and his national working committee to expect their first defeat because the PDP cannot win Ekiti on June 18, 2022,” the statement signed by Banji Dada and Abayomi Olowomeye said.

“The winner of the primaries that you contrived to favour, Mr Ayodele Fayose, is a makeshift candidate planted by the former governor to help the candidate of incumbent Kayode Fayemi of the APC to win the guber election.”