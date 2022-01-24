You deserve to be celebrated – Maduka Okoye’s stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria’s AFCON lost to Tunisia

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye’s stunning girlfriend has taken to Instagram to show support to her man after the Nigerian squad were eliminated from the 2021 AFCON following a 1 – 0 defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Okoye, who is being dragged online for his performance in the game, failed to stop a long-range shot which sent the Super Eagles out of the tournament.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram story, Jelicia westhoff showed her support for her man and praised him for his effort.

See her post below: