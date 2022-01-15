Young Nigerians, Our Most Valuable Assets – Osinbajo

According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, young Nigerians are making their mark in domains such as technology, environmental sanitation, agriculture, public health, and education, among others, and the Federal Government will continue to encourage them in reaching their full potential.

Professor Osinbajo revealed this on Thursday at the State House in Abuja at the 2021 National Gold Award presentation ceremony of the Nigerian equivalent of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award for Young People.

Hailing the various ways in which young people contribute to the nation’s wellbeing, the Vice President cited the example of “young Nigerians in our armed forces leaving behind family and friends to serve our country in various internal security operations across the country”.

“We have seen how young Nigerians rallied in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and designed various technology solutions to support the government,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

“We have seen Nigerian youths break new ground and earn global acclaim in innovation, technology, sports, the arts, and entertainment. Clearly, our young people are our most valuable assets, and the Federal Government believes that they must be encouraged and supported in every way.”