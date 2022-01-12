Your New Love For North Is Suspicious, Group Tells Wike

Northern Youth Network (NYN), a socio-political organization, has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of working to ensure the election of a weak presidential candidate in the North in 2023.

This is contained in a statement signed by its convener, Mallam Aliyu Abdulrahman.

The organization claimed it wants to work for a Northern PDP presidential candidate in response to Governor Wike’s recent trips to governors around the country.

“We know that governor Wike has never been a friend of the North and has never hidden his disgust for northerners and everything related to the North. He cannot therefore pretend to have the interest of northerners now because of his intention to impose a weak candidate from the North as the presidential candidate of the PDP.”

“Over the years, we have watched Governor Wike denigrate the North and it’s heritage. Wike has consistently used demeaning words to refer to the Northerners. He has literarily referred to the North as illiterates and Almajiris.

“If Governors Tambuwal or Bala Muhammed would emerge as candidates, it is not Governor Wike who should tell the North. The North has all it takes to bring out a candidate. He is trying to be smart. He wants to be vice president to any northern candidate he selects and Chief of staff to Ayim pius Ayim if power moves to the south.”