Yul Edochie Birthday’s Prayer Is For God To Make Him President Of Nigeria 2023

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has made a special request to God on his 40th birthday, which falls on January 7, 2022.

Yul, who took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, describing himself as a man of peace and love while thanking God for the new achievement.

The actor expressed his gratitude to God for answering all of his prayers, points, and wishes many years ago.

On the other hand, he prays that God will make him President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on his birthday.

See post below: