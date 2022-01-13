Zlatan Allegedly Beats Naira Marley To Stupor Over Undisclosed Dispute

While others spent the 2021 festive season in peace, love, and harmony, Naira Marley, a prominent Nigerian artist, was allegedly beaten to stupor by his colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

Cutie Juls, an Instagram gossip writer, made this surprising disclosure.

Naira Marley, according to Cutie juls, allegedly provoked the duo’s dispute.

READ ALSO: Naira Marley Buys Range Rover For Zlatan Ibile’s Girlfriend

Their squabble escalated into a violent altercation, and Zlatan Ibile allegedly gave Naira Marley the beating of his life.

Zlatan Ibile is said to have attacked Naira Marley’s home and destroyed property.

Cutie Juls didn’t go into specifics about what sparked the incident, but she claims the two reconciled two weeks after exchanging punches.

See post below: