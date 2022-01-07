Zone Presidency To South-East, Sen. Anyim Appeals To Political Parties

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has urged all political parties to zone their presidential slots to the South-East region.

He made the call at a South-East consultation meeting in Enugu on Thursday.

“This is because If the presidency is zoned to South East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness,” he said.

“If it is not zoned to the South East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.

“Let me therefore at this point join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just, and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South particularly the South-East.”