1 Killed, Others Injured During PDP Congress In Osun

One person has been killed and several others injured during the congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iwo, Osun State.

The congress was held to elect three delegates in each ward across the state that would join the statutory delegates for the primary election of the party to elect its governorship candidate.

Information Nigeria learnt that a free-for-all broke out among members of the party at Ward 14, Oke-Oba 1, Agberire, and one of the persons inflicted with matchet cuts died on the way to the hospital.

The police spokesman in the state, Yemisi Opalola, and his Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) counterpart, Atanda Olabisi, confirmed the attack in separate chats with newsmen.

Opalola said three persons had been arrested in connection with the crisis, while Olabisi said normalcy had returned to the area.